The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise, looking to bounce back after two straight years of missing the playoffs. This year, the Dallas defense was the unit that really held them back, as the offense performed as one of the top units in the NFL throughout much of the year.

With this being the case, it should come as no surprise that there is considerable interest in Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams for other coaching vacancies around the league, and now, more information is coming out about how Dallas reportedly fended off a division rival looking to bring in Adams for an interview.

“The Eagles requested to interview Cowboys OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job but Dallas blocked the request, per league sources,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Fowler also noted that “Dallas finished second in total offense and values Adams.”

Indeed, the Cowboys' offense was far from the problem with the team during the 2025-26 NFL season. Throughout much of the campaign, quarterback Dak Prescott performed at an MVP level for Dallas, singlehandedly keeping the team in games despite their defense frequently allowing opposing quarterbacks to have field days against them.

One can only surmise how dominant the Cowboys' offense must have looked in practice against the team's defense.

It certainly helped matters that Dallas had two elite wide receivers in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but even if Lamb's extended injury absence, the team was frequently able to put up video game numbers against opposing defenses.

It seems that these performances were more than enough to convince Jerry Jones and company that Adams is needed for the team moving forward.

In any case, the Cowboys' 2026 season is slated to get underway in September.