After moving on from Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys hired Christian Parker a their next defensive coordinator. Those inside the organization are ecstatic about his arrival.

Perhaps no staffer more than scouting chief Will McClay. He sees an extremely bright future in Dallas with Parker calling the shots defensively, via Clarence Hill Jr of DLLS.

“Number one, everybody you talk to, nobody said anything negative about him,” McClay said. “When we got the chance to meet and talk to him, he's wise beyond his years number one, but the way that the puts things together, the way he talks about the defense, his awareness of the front and the back end, excited to work with him and the staff that he's going to put together because I think there's some exciting things that we can do… He's going to put us up front on the defensive side.”

Parker joined the NFC coaching ranks in 2019 with the Green Bay Packers. After a three-year stint as defensive backs coach with the Denver Broncos, Parker joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their DB coach and passing game coordinator in 2024.

During the 2025 campaign, the Eagles' pass defense ranked eighth in the league, allowing 189.8 yards per game. On the flip side, the Cowboys ranked dead last, allowing 251.5 YPG. It's not shocking Dallas went with a candidate who understands how to coach a secondary.

Parker is entering a difficult situation overall, as the Cowboys finished the season ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 377 YPG. But McClay and Dallas' organization overall feel as if they've found the perfect candidate to fix things.