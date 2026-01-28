The entire world was stunned when the news emerged that the legendary head coach Bill Belichick was not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, despite it being his first year of eligibility. The reaction was swift, loud, and emotional, and none more so than from another legendary Hall of Fame coach, Jimmy Johnson.

The former Dallas Cowboys coach, Johnson, who knows the Hall of Fame process firsthand, took to social media to vent his disbelief and anger over the decision and snapped harshly at the voters.

“I would like to know the names of the a**holes who did not vote for him,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They are too cowardly to identify themselves…”

The frustration stemmed from just how decorated Belichick’s resume is. Over a legendary NFL career, he compiled 333 total wins, including the playoffs. He reached 12 Super Bowls and won eight rings — six as the New England Patriots’ head coach and two as the New York Giants assistant.

His New England teams captured 17 division titles, and he produced 21 winning seasons as a head coach while reshaping modern coaching philosophies around preparation, adaptability, and roster construction. Johnson doubled down with further posts defending Belichick’s legacy and pushing back on narratives that diminish his accomplishments.

“As a HOF coach I think Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time…yes he had a great QB but we all did. He won AFTER THE salary cap and free agency plus I know how much he LOVES THE NFL and the game. I’m pissed…” Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Belichick failed to receive the required 40 of 50 votes needed for first-ballot induction. That revelation also triggered immediate backlash from former players, coaches, and analysts who had assumed his induction was a formality.

“This is just WRONG, 2 winning ALL TIME…more Super Bowls than anyone unimaginable number of division championships…lot of small jealous voters,” Johnson added in another post.

Belichick, who spent 24 seasons leading the Patriots before taking over at the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2025, remains one of the most influential figures in football history. The controversies such as Spygate and Deflategate reportedly may have impacted voter sentiment, though no official explanation has been given.

While Belichick will almost certainly be inducted in the future, the first-ballot snub has reignited debate about Hall of Fame transparency — and ensured this conversation is far from over.