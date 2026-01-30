When you see WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, she will be wearing unique ring gear. However, there are two colors she already ruled out for her gear.

Speaking to ClutchPoints, Valkyria remained tight-lipped on her planned ring gear for the 2026 Royal Rumble, stammering, “I don't know what I can tease really.”

She did, however, reveal the two colors fans can rule out her gear being. “Definitely not gonna be pink or red,” she said with a laugh. “That's all I can say.”

Laughing, she doubled down on this remark. “You can eliminate those two colors for my entire career, to be honest,” she stated.

Is Lyra Valkyria in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

Yes, Valkyria is already confirmed to participate in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green are also confirmed to take part in the annual battle royal.

She made her Royal Rumble debut in the 2025 battle royal. Valkyria entered the match in the fourth slot, and she lasted over 16 minutes before being eliminated by Ivy Nile. She was the second woman eliminated from the match.

Valkyria would still have a match at WrestleMania 41, despite not winning the Rumble. She teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, they would lose the titles the following night back to Morgan and Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. This launched a feud between Lynch and Valkyria over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Eventually, Lynch would beat Valkyria to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, ending her reign at 145 days.

Now, Valkyria is in a storyline with Bayley, who is in the midst of a personality change gimmick. They are still mixing it up with Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day.