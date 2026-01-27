The Pittsburgh Steelers covet some of the offensive explosiveness that head coach Mike McCarthy helped bring to the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-24, which is a big reason why they presumably hired him to be their new head coach. America's Team values the defensive toughness that the Black and Gold exhibited during the Mike Tomlin era, hence why the squad is considering a longtime Steelers assistant for one of their remaining openings.

Dallas interviewed outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin for the same position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Cowboys crave defensive stability, and someone who played a key role in shaping Pittsburgh's identity seems like a logical candidate.

Martin has been with the Steelers since 2016, working closely with TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. The former is a future Hall of Famer who claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021-22, and the latter is one of the team's most consistently impactful performers. Pittsburgh ranked sixth in the NFL with 48 sacks this season. Dallas ranked 24th in the same category (35).

One coach may not immediately transform the Cowboys' defense, but it could certainly alter the franchise's philosophy in that area. The organization sorely missed All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons this season, and even if it does find a suitable replacement in free agency or the NFL Draft, sound coaching and strong leadership will still be required.

Denzel Martin likely had an interesting case to pitch Dallas. If he is awarded the job, he will join new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in trying to fix a unit that allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game.