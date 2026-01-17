The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator after the club fired Matt Eberflus shortly after the end of the regular season. With the front office casting a wide net for the role, rumors suggest the club is eyeing a defensive assistant coach from the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's said that the Cowboys will likely reach out to Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Christian Parker for an interview, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That will make three candidates for the defensive coordinator position in Dallas.

“The Cowboys will also likely interview Eagles DPC Christian Parker in person, per source, though it hasn’t been officially set yet. Jeremy Fowler reported the possibility first. So three candidates (so far) likely to Round 2 for DC: Parker, Daronte Jones, and Jonathan Gannon.”

Parker first got into coaching in 2013 at Virginia State as the defensive backs coach. He worked at the collegiate level for several years, coaching at prestigious football programs such as Notre Dame and Texas A&M. The 34-year-old coach accepted his first NFL job in 2019 when the Green Bay Packers hired him as a defensive quality control coach.

Christian Parker also coached with the Denver Broncos before joining the Eagles in 2024. He has remained as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach in his two years in Philadelphia. If he is hired as the defensive coordinator in Dallas, then the Cowboys would be the first franchise to give him that role in his career.