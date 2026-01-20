After the chaos that unfolded in the 2025 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys will look to do everything they can to avoid that again in 2026, beginning with star receiver George Pickens. The soon-to-be free agent will be a priority for the team in the offseason, but the situation might not have an easy resolution.

In an ideal world, the Cowboys would quickly reach a long-term deal to keep Pickens in Dallas for years to come. However, if they do not bring the right numbers to the table, the situation could get “sticky,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicts.

“The Cowboys are expected to franchise tag Pickens, which would pay him around $28 million next season,” Fowler wrote. “But Pickens will want a long-term deal above that number, and if Dallas doesn't give him that, some around the league wonder whether he stays away from the team for a large portion of the offseason or even training camp.

“If tagged, both sides would have until July 15 to reach a deal. Pickens can choose not to sign the tag as a leverage method.”

Pickens only made roughly $3 million in 2025, the final season of his rookie deal. He is set to receive a substantial pay raise after ending the regular season as the NFL's third-leading receiver with a career-high 1,429 receiving yards.

The Cowboys dealt a lot to get Pickens in the 2025 offseason after losing their grip on Micah Parsons. Dallas sent a pair of draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers to close the deal, notably their 2026 third-rounder.

While Pickens has not yet had a public dispute with the Cowboys, his previous stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers did not end well. Pickens continues to deny negative claims about his personality and professionalism, yet he continues to gain a reputation as a head case around the league.