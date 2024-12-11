The New York Giants are one of the worst teams in football. New York is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is in contention to have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This has many speculating about who the Giants would select at the top of the draft. One man claims to already have the answer.

Former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claims that he was told which team will draft Cam Ward next April.

“I’m being told through reliable sources Cam Ward is going to the New York Giants,” Shapiro said on Wednesday on The Pacman Jones Show. “Guaranteed, and the University of Miami’s offensive coordinator is going with him, Shannon Dawson.”

Nevin Shapiro is infamous for NCAA football violations related to paying Hurricanes players during the early 2000's. He is also convicted of orchestrating a $930 million ponzi scheme, for which he served 20 years in prison. Shapiro was recently placed on home confinement.

One element of Shapiro's argument is that Deion Sanders won't let his son Shedeur play for the Giants.

“I’m going to tell you, from what’s been shared with me. Deion won’t let his kid go to the Giants so right away whether Shedeur is the better quarterback or not, that’s not for me to decide,” Shapiro concluded. “Deion is not letting his kid go to New York, he wants him on the Raiders, the Giants are taking Cam Ward. This is from, I can’t tell who, reliable, big deal reliable.”

Naturally, Shapiro could be considered a liar based on his criminal background. Shapiro could easily still have connections within the Miami football program. This could give him a motive to push a certain narrative.

Ultimately, we'll have to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft to find out if Shapiro is right or not.

Would QB Cam Ward be a good fit with the New York Giants?

Now the question becomes: would Cam Ward be a good fit with the Giants?

Ward has shown enough during his first season with the Hurricanes that he could be a top draft prospect. He has thrown for 4,123 yards with 36 touchdowns and only seven interceptions this season. Ward also added just under 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

This proves that Ward could be on New York's radar. But it does not answer the question of whether or not he is a good fit with the Giants.

Unfortunately, that is difficult to definitively answer right now.

Giants owner John Mara said in November that he wants to keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season. However, that is not a guarantee of their safety. It is difficult to give a definitive answer without knowing the coaching staff.

That said, Ward does appear to be the type of quarterback who Daboll and Schoen tend to value.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants attack the quarterback position this offseason.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 15 matchup against the Ravens.