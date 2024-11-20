Despite his team's season sinking fast, New York Giants owner John Mara may keep head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen going into next year.

The Giants (2-8) are currently tied for the fewest wins in the NFL and have lost five in a row, but with the benching of quarterback Daniel Jones, there is a chance that Daboll and Schoen, both of whose job security would not seem secure based on on-field results, could return for another season.

When the Giants were 2-5, Mara committed to Daboll and Schoen for at least the rest of the season and added that he did not “anticipate making any changes in the offseason either.”

Things have just gotten worse since then, though; the Giants lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on ‘Monday Night Football' before dropping a game to NFC East rival Washington Commanders, as well as the Carolina Panthers.

Now, the Giants are 2-8 and staring at the near inevitably of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year and the seventh time in eight seasons.

And while Mara did say last month that he did not “anticipate” shaking things up, that could change depending on how bad the rest of the season gets.

“I've talked to people in and around that situation who believe Mara really does want to keep [Daboll and Schoen], with the notion that he has been cycling through coaches every 2-3 years and would very much like to stop,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Thus far, he has bought into the Daboll/Schoen vision and trusted them to make the decision to bench Jones. The pairing has yet to pick its own quarterback of the future, too.

“Others around the league are a tad more skeptical, with some people who follow these types of things closely forecasting it more like 50-50. If it's Week 17, MetLife Stadium is half full and the Giants are stuck on two wins, Mara's stance will be tested.”

Giants hoping to end season on a high note after 2-8 start

The Giants' remaining schedule should give the team's fans some hope the season will not end with two wins. However, nothing can be guaranteed and much more should not be expected.

New York is going ahead with Tommy DeVito as the team's starting quarterback; DeVito started six games last season, going 3-3, and threw for 1,101 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in nine games.

First up in what would appear to be the post-Jones era are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will come to East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday. A Thanksgiving Day game in Arlington vs. the Dallas Cowboys follows.

After that very winnable game vs. Dallas, the Giants host the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before visiting Atlanta to play the Falcons. The Giants' home finale is set for Dec. 29 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and another meeting with Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles serves as the regular-season finale.