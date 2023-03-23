Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The wide receiver trade market has dwindled down a little bit and the biggest name left is Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. With his future in the desert looking shaky at best, a few teams have been pegged as suitors for him, including the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. However, Pacman Jones gave a new Hopkins update on The Pat McAfee Show and mentioned five teams are in on him, including the Atlanta Falcons.

Source(s) have some DHop information.. "There's five teams in on DHop and my source(s) tell me that Buffalo could work"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/f8iV6lbV29 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

“There’s five teams on that list…We’ll start with the Falcons.”

The other teams Pacman Jones mentions are the Patriots, Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots need a top-end WR with Jakobi Meyers going to Vegas, and even with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster, getting Mac Jones some pass-catchers should be a priority. The Ravens neverending WR carousel is nothing new, and if Lamar Jackson does sign back there, he needs a go-to option that isn’t Mark Andrews.

However, the Falcons are certainly a surprising team, but giving Desmond Ridder another wide receiver alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts would be marvelous in all aspects.

As Jones mentions, it might not be about the money for Hopkins, and he is still under contract with Arizona so a trade would have to be executed. Hopkins showed that he can still be productive at the age of 30, catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three scores in just nine games after he returned from his suspension, and a change of scenery might be best for both parties.