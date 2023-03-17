Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ name has been swirling in trade rumors for weeks on end, but the 30-year-old former first-round pick is keeping things light.

Hopkins posted a TikTok from his official account piggybacking on a popular meme from the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, showing just how unconcerned he is with all of the buzz:

Hopkins told Pat McAfee last week that things will happen at their own pace, and he mostly ignores what is being said so he can prepare for another year with the Cardinals.

“Obviously, you know, I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks,” Hopkins told A.J. Hawk and McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. “I take things day for day, man. I don’t look forward to the future. I live in the present moment.

Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster that I’m on and I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds. I don’t really look forward to the future. I let you guys do that talk.”