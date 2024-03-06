As NFL free agency opens up, rumors are swirling surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Now, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Falcons are reportedly willing to offer Cousins big money to come to Atlanta:
“After years in salary-cap hell, would the Falcons be open to throwing a massive check at Kirk Cousins? Many in the league believe so, which speaks to Atlanta’s craving to upgrade at quarterback. But if Cousins elects to stay in Minnesota, the Falcons trading up to No. 3 feels like the next likeliest option.
Owner Arthur Blank once signed off on a trade that surrendered a massive haul of draft picks to jump up for a wide receiver (Julio Jones). He won’t hesitate to do it again if it means landing the upgrade at quarterback his franchise has been coveting. Is Daniels that guy? It’s a strong possibility.”
Surrounding this noise are the rumors that Cousins is now looking at homes and schools in the city.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio brought the Falcons rumors up on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday:
“You’ve got things coming back to me that I confirmed from people who would know that there’s an effort to look for maybe schools for the kids, houses for the family, up to and including,” Florio said. “I haven’t confirmed this part yet but it’s just one of those little things that makes sense, talking to the guy who currently wears number 8, Kyle Pitts about getting number 8 before any of this stuff is done.”
NFL free agency begins on March 13.