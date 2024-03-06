With the NFL Draft approaching, there are a ton of rumors swirling around the NFL world in regard to quarterbacks and where they might end up next season. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is expected to be on the move, and a potential landing spot for him is the Atlanta Falcons. There are rumors that Cousins is now looking at homes and schools in the city.
Kirk Cousins has been the QB for the Minnesota Vikings since 2018, but he is now 35 years old. Cousins doesn't have many years left in the league, and this could be the draft that the Vikings take their next franchise QB, and Cousins is a free agent. The Falcons could be the next landing spot for their veteran QB, and Mike Florio discussed those rumors of the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
“You’ve got things coming back to me that I confirmed from people who would know that there’s an effort to look for maybe schools for the kids, houses for the family, up to and including,” Florio said. “I haven’t confirmed this part yet but it’s just one of those little things that makes sense, talking to the guy who currently wears number 8, Kyle Pitts about getting number 8 before any of this stuff is done.”
Seeing rumors about Cousins to the Falcons is interesting because there are also rumors swirling about current Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields going to Atlanta. He is from Georgia, and there was a recent video on social media posted by Fields' agent of Fields celebrating. People thought his reaction could be from hearing that he was going to play for his home team. The Bears have the first pick in the draft and they are expected to take Caleb Williams.
Who knows where these guys will end up playing next year, but it looks like Cousins (and Fields) will end up playing for a new team. With the NFL Draft coming up in late April, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.