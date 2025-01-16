The 2025 NFL Draft order is set and the Giants are locked into the third pick but it appears they were prepared to draft Sheduer Sanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. Per a report by Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants conducted thorough scouting of Sanders and were prepared to pick him.

“The talk around league circles has been Sanders. It’s been that way since before the season ended. The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft. He would have been a target in the second or third round,” Hughes said in his report.

Shedeur Sanders made headlines with his move from Jackson State to Colorado for the 2023 season. During his two years at Jackson State, Sanders delivered impressive stats, racking up 6,983 passing yards with 616 completions out of 901 attempts and 70 touchdowns. He kept turnovers to a minimum, throwing just 14 interceptions, and averaged 268.6 passing yards per game. His standout performances earned him the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the esteemed Deacon Jones Award.

Sanders adjusted well to FBS play in the Pac-12 in the 2023 season, finishing the year with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns on 69% competition. Although Colorado finished the season 4-8, Sanders should have flashes of brilliance. As Sanders helped lead a nine-win Colorado team to the Alamo Bowl and a top 25 ranking at the end of the season will he get consideration to be selected by the Giants in this year's draft?

The Giants are in the market for a new quarterback and Sanders could be a suitable fit alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers as New York looks to lead a revamped offense. But, the question is will Sanders be available to be selected by the Giants with the third pick? The Titans, who have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, also have a need for a quarterback and could certainly pick Sanders to be the QB1 of the future as they look to rebuild themselves back into an AFC contender.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24th.