Once the New York Giants took down the Indianapolis Colts 45-33 in Week 17, their chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft were slashed significantly. However, after the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 35-10 in Week 18, the Giants' chances of clinching the No. 1 pick were crushed completely, per ESPN's Matt Miller on X.

“The New York Giants are now eliminated from contention for the #1 overall pick,” Miller wrote.

For teams that struggle their way through 18 weeks of an NFL regular season, the desire to be rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft is a nice consolation prize. However, for a Giants team that stumbled their way into a possible three-win season, it was simply too much for the other bottom-tier teams in the NFL.

Following Cleveland's loss, here's how the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order currently looks:

Cleveland Browns (3-14) New England Patriots (3-13) Tennessee Titans (3-13) New York Giants (3-13)

Now, with one more game for the Patriots, Titans, and Giants, there's plenty of opportunity for movement at the top of the draft order.

Since the Browns' regular season is over, they're the team to leapfrog, with three other teams holding a 3-13 record.

The worst record possible for any of those teams is 3-14, meaning it will come down to tiebreaker scenarios using strength-of-schedule.

For example, if the Patriots, Titans, and Giants all lose in Week 18, there would be a three-way tie for the No. 1 pick, with New York just outside the bubble.

So, with all of those teams tied for the worst record, the order will be based on strength-of-schedule, division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, and interconference tiebreakers.

However, if the order still can't be decided based on that, a coin toss would decide the order.

Given the difference in value from pick No. 1 to No. 4, it's understandable why teams might have wishful thinking on the outcome of their final regular-season matchup.

And with the Giants' seemingly lacking a sense of direction moving forward after the Daniel Jones debacle, having the No. 1 pick would've helped their outlook significantly.

New York could still end with the No. 2 pick, which is still incredibly valuable. Being so close to the No. 1 pick and having it ripped away after a win, however, has to feel like a bitter victory.

Even if tanking is a hard thing to implement into an NFL franchise, there's no doubt the Giants' upper management is a little upset with the Browns for ruining their chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.