To say that the 2024 NFL Draft Class is loaded with talent at the signal caller spot is an understatement. Front offices have a chance to snag generational talents that might be one-of-one to Heisman Trophy finalists. With the likes of Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels who are among the choices, one might think that the first round could be crucial in shaping the next decade of the league. So, does that mean that franchises will be giving up some capital to move up? Ian Rapoport does not think so.
With the exception of Caleb Williams going to the Chicago Bears, there is nothing certain about where Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and the other quarterbacks are going. This makes it a perfect scenario for front offices to move their team's picks up in the 2024 NFL Draft. But, Ian Rapoport posits that they are not likely to do that. He explains why, via The Pat McAfee Show.
“You know there’s been a lot of talks, and a lot of action. I don’t know that we’re going to see the massive run-up on quarterbacks that maybe we thought. If you’re going to pay for either 2 or 3, it’s going to be so much, that maybe someone does it, but I haven’t gotten that sense right now,” the NFL pundit declared.
The teams that are at the top might not be too willing to give up their picks. Currently, the Bears hold the right to go first in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders are second, Jerod Mayo's rebuilding New England Patriots go third, a weapon-seeking Arizona Cardinals squad picks fourth, and a Los Angeles Chargers squad with a new head honcho rounds out the top five.
The New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons then go next before the Ryan Poles' Bears get another pick.
Who's who in the 2024 NFL Draft?
There have been a lot of players that fell down to the third or fourth rounds in the draft. Will Levis was a good example of this back in 2023 when he failed to get drafted in the first round and fell all the way to the 33rd overall pick. But, it does not seem like any of the prospects are going that far.
Again, Williams going to the Bears is a foregone conclusion. If Poles does not make that move, the franchise and its fans could be in shambles for years to come. Then, it has recently been a toss-up between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels at number two. Regardless, the Patriots and the Commanders are going to have long-term solutions for their quarterback conundrums in the 2o24 NFL Draft.
Then, a rare weapon is likely going to be drafted by the Cardinals because they already have Kyler Murray. This move takes away Marvin Harrison Jr. at the fifth pick. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers are in a tricky position. They could trade away the pick or keep it. Nonetheless, Joe Alt, Malik Malik Nabers, Laiatu Latu, Brock Bowers, and Rome Odunze will all be available for the taking here.