On Sunday, the Chicago Bears picked up a comfortable home victory over the Cleveland Browns which, combined with a loss from the Green Bay Packers to the Denver Broncos, vaulted them back into first place in the NFC North. The Bears got a rough injury update before that game when it was announced that wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was expected to play, had been ruled out just prior to kickoff with a foot injury.

Now, more context is being added to what the future might look like for Odunze and his injury.

Bears receiver Rome Odunze (foot) is considered ‘week-to-week right now,' per a source. While the team is looking at all options with Odunze's nagging foot issue, placing him on injured reserve would be at least a mild surprise. It makes sense to keep his availability open, even if he sits a week. But like with Adams, let's see what the team decides,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Odunze is one of many talented wide receivers on this Bears team, including DJ Moore, who had a breakout game on Sunday vs the Browns, and others.

Meanwhile, the Bears currently sit at 10-4 on the season and are in great position to be able to host a playoff game once the postseason rolls around in a few weeks. It's been a great first year for head coach Ben Johnson and company, who has been able to turn the Bears' once-maligned running game into one of the best units in the league, and have also seen immense improvement from their defense.

The Bears will next hit the field on Saturday evening as they look to get revenge against the Packers after their narrow loss at Lambeau Field two weeks ago. That game will kick off at 8:20 pm ET from the Windy City.