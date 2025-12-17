With the Diamondbacks being linked as a surprise team for Alex Bregman, as the star is a free agent this offseason, one insider has made a connection with the team and a prior signing the ball club made last time. As the Diamondbacks are surrounded by rumors this Winter, Ken Rosenthal makes an interesting connection to the pursuit of Bregman and Corbin Burnes.

Rosenthal's latest piece for The Athletic focuses on Arizona's interest in Bregman, saying that a potential signing would “echo” the “out-of-nowhere addition” that the team did with Burnes last year. Plus, he also makes the connections that both Bregman and Burnes live in the Phoenix area, both are represented by agent Scott Boras, and both have young children.

“The signing of Bregman, which likely would be possible only if the Diamondbacks first trade second baseman Ketel Marte, would echo the DBacks’ out-of-nowhere addition of free-agent right-hander Corbin Burnes one year ago,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Bregman enjoyed playing last season for the Boston Red Sox, who remain interested in re-signing him. But Bregman, like Burnes, lives in the Phoenix area. Bregman, like Burnes, is represented by Scott Boras. Bregman, like Burnes, has young children,” Rosenthal continued.

Last season for the Boston Red Sox, Bregman hit a .273 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 114 games.

As Rosenthal mentioned, the Diamondbacks would first need to trade Ketel Marte before thinking of signing Bregman, as the team “would lose leverage doing it the other way around,” in regards to the free agent's average annual value. At any rate, Arizona is looking to improve after finishing with an 80-82 record in the NL West, which put them third in the division and eliminated them from playoff contention.