The NFL Draft is here, and there are so many things to talk about, especially when it comes to the top pick and the second pick. We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, and make a No. 2 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.
The NFL draft is here, and everyone is speculating who will take who and where every player will go. Moreover, the talk of the town is heavily focused on quarterbacks, as a new crop has entered the conversion. Will this be a great class? Or will they end up like the 2021 NFL Draft, which has seen every quarterback, except Trevor Lawrence, already find themselves on a new team?
We're here to analyze six players who could potentially be picked in the second spot. Some of these will be possibilities, and some will be long shots. But remember, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick in 2021, so anything is possible.
The Washington Commanders currently have the second pick in the draft. They could make a pick or trade back for an extra pick and use it to further their team.
Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NFL Odds: No.2 Overall Pick Odds
Jayden Daniels: -450
Drake Maye: +400
J.J. McCarthy: +1000
Caleb Williams: +10000
Marvin Harrison Jr.: +15000
Bo Nix: +15000
Why Jayden Daniels be the No. 2 Overall Pick
Jayden Daniels has the highest odds of being taken with the second pick in the draft. Let's look at what he has done. Daniels threw 40 touchdowns and four interceptions for 3,812 passing yards in his final season at LSU. Also, he had a 95.6 quarterback rating.
The Commanders will need someone who can take command on offense. If they believe Daniels is that guy, they may very well stay at the second pick and use it to draft Daniels. Daniels is comparable to Russell Wilson, mainly for his ability to scramble and make amazing plays happen with his improving ability. Currently, he has the best chance of being the second pick.
Why Drake Maye be the No. 2 Overall Pick
Drake Maye is another guy that comes to mind with the second overall pick. Significantly, many draft boards have the Commanders taking him second. Maye tossed 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final season, with 3608 yards. However, he had previously thrown for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the season before.
Maye has sound mechanics and can spring the ball to all sides of the field. Likewise, he had a 94.8 passing grade on passes between the hashes. When a quarterback can do that, you can instantly trust them to make more plays to help your team win.
Why J.J. McCarthy be the No. 2 Overall Pick
J.J. McCarthy is a solid choice who may shock the world and find himself with a home after the second overall pick. Steadily, he paced the Michigan Wolverines with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while throwing for 2,991 passing yards.
McCarthy was also 11th in non-play-action plays and passed past the stick. Additionally, he produced a 90.8 clean-pocket grade. McCarthy does not just have the ability to sling the ball, but he is also good at maintaining his composure. McCarthy could be a steady option with the second pick.
Why Caleb Williams be the No. 2 Overall Pick
Let's be real here. It is almost a guarantee that the Chicago Bears will draft Caleb Williams with the top pick in the NFL Draft. Significantly, he tossed 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while passing for 3,633 yards and an 82.4 quarterback rating. But let's consider that something drastic does happen. Remember, he did produce fewer stats than the previous season, and there are questions about his character.
But Williams also had 72 touchdowns and 59 big-time throws since 2022. Overall, he is a passing wizard. The Commanders might see him fall to him if the Bears are to shock the world.
Why Marvin Harrison Jr. be the No. 2 Overall Pick
Marvin Harrison Jr. should have been the top pick in this draft. Regardless, he still has the potential to be a top pick. The Commanders may want to get that elite receiver. Therefore, he would be the choice. Harrison had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, which were eerily similar to the 14-touchdown stat line from the previous season. He is a once-in-a-lifetime receiver, and the team that drafts him will have an elite weapon for years to come.
Why Bo Nix be the Number 2 No. 2 Overall Pick
Bo Nix is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the draft, mainly because he played at Oregon. Yet, it's difficult to forget that he passed for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Nix also had the lowest turnover-worthy play in the NCAA. Nix could go anywhere from top five picks to the end of round one.
Final No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick
There are only two real contenders for this title. Ultimately, it will come down to Maye and Daniels. Which one will the Commanders choose? It seems like the choice should be Daniels. He is a menace with his legs and his arms. Some might see he could be a better version of Wilson and Robert Griffin III. Ideally, the Commanders have been looking for that weapon they have lacked since Kirk Cousins. Look for the Commanders to take Daniels with the second pick and hope he can help them compete with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Final No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Jayden Daniels: -450