The Chicago Bears have probably one of the more intriguing head coaching jobs in the league, and they have a few candidates who have a good chance of being their next leader, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The Chicago job is a two-horse race between Mike McCarthy and Ben Johnson,” Schultz said on The Herd.

Mike McCarthy was rumored to be a candidate for the job for a while, and with him and the Dallas Cowboys parting ways earlier this week, there's a good chance that she could be the next head coach. McCarthy was successful with the Cowboys in the regular season, but it was the playoffs where he had his shortcomings.

For Ben Johnson, he's led the Detroit Lions to being one of the best offenses in the league, and for the past two seasons, he's had interviews for head coaching jobs. This time around, it seems like Johnson could be leaving the Lions, and the Bears would be a good option for them.

Who will take the Bears coaching job?

Many people think that Mike McCarthy will be a good candidate for the job, including ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

“Caleb last year still played with a question mark way too often; Mike McCarthy will make it an exclamation point,” Orlovsky said on X, formerly Twitter.

McCarthy had the Cowboys playing some of their football under him, and the offense was the reason for most of their success. When he coached the Green Bay Packers, they were able to win a Super Bowl under him in 2010. With his resume, there's no doubt that he could turn around the Bears' offense.

If Johnson wants the job, the Bears might have to clean the house to get him, according to Mike Florio.

“And I think for the Bears to even have a remote chance at Ben Johnson, they're going to have to clear out the front office,” Florio said. “And I'm not saying that Johnson is saying, ‘do it.' It's the cover charge to try to get Ben Johnson. You gotta give him a runway to setting things up exactly how he wants.”

Whoever gets the job between McCarthy and Johnson, the Bears should be happy with either option. The person who should be the happiest is Caleb Williams, who had a solid rookie season, but there were some struggles within the offense throughout the year. If Williams can get under a good coach, things could open up for him.