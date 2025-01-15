The Chicago Bears are taking a slow and calculated approach to their head coaching search, and it seems this patience could be related to their interest in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. As Adam Hoge reported in the CHGO newsletter, the Bears’ methodical process suggests that Johnson is the team’s top choice.

Johnson, widely regarded as one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds, has been instrumental in transforming the Lions’ offense into a juggernaut. Under his leadership, Detroit’s offense ranked first in scoring (33.2 points per game) and second in total yardage during the 2024 season. His innovative blend of run and pass schemes has made him a sought-after candidate, and the Bears reportedly prioritized him despite the timeline challenges his postseason commitments present.

The Bears, who are waiting for the Lions' playoff run to conclude, could face a long wait. If Detroit advances to the Super Bowl, Johnson’s availability for a second interview might not come until mid-February. Despite this potential delay, the Bears appear willing to wait, signaling their confidence in Johnson’s abilities.

Ben Johnson the favorite to land the Bears' HC job

Adding to the intrigue, Chicago is also weighing its options with other candidates, including former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, a seasoned leader with 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title, interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday. However, it remains to be seen if Chicago would move quickly to secure McCarthy’s services, especially with the New Orleans Saints also expressing interest in him.

The Bears are reportedly keeping contingency plans in place. Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who expressed interest in the job, is a possible fallback option. Carroll, a Super Bowl champion and seasoned veteran, could step in if Johnson opts to stay in Detroit or pursue other opportunities.

Ben Johnson, however, remains the preferred candidate. The Bears’ young offensive core, led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and a solid group of skill players, presents an enticing opportunity for Johnson to build a sustainable winner. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Chicago might be Johnson’s best option, considering the stability offered by general manager Ryan Poles and the potential to shape a team with offensive upside.

With Johnson’s decision looming, Bears fans will need to remain patient. The franchise seems committed to finding the right fit, and if Johnson is the answer, the wait could be well worth it. For now, Chicago’s coaching search continues, but all signs point to Johnson as the focal point of their plans.

“Barring a big upset by the Commanders on Saturday night, we’re two weeks away from the Bears being able to talk to Johnson again,” Hoge wrote. “It still speaks to the length of time that could be left in this coaching search.”