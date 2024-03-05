Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a free agent and is rumored to be choosing between a return to Minnesota or joining the Atlanta Falcons.
On The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen shared a name that he's heard connected to the Vikings as they're backup plan, should Cousins bolt in free agency:
Said Eisen on the Vikings' situation, “I heard this rumor, that a possible solve at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings is a native of the state, and his name is Trey Lance. Trey lance is a possible solve for the Vikings. Now, the Cowboys kept him on the roster long enough to get a bonus, so they're paying the money to keep him. They got him for a [fifth round pick]. I'm just wondering if the Vikings flip them a [third round pick], a Friday night pick, do they go ahead and do that? I'm just saying, a possibility out there, the kid's from the state, and that might be an answer.”
At least for now, the Cowboys are picking up Lance's $4.25 million roster bonus. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones traded a 2024 fourth-rounder for the two-time FCS champion ahead of this past season, seeing him as an intriguing buy-low option and possible injury insurance policy.
But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has proven himself to be durable, not missing a game last season.
If the Vikings make Dallas an intriguing offer, it's reasonable to think that they may be able to obtain the 23-year-old Lance from the Cowboys.
Almost three years have passed since the San Francisco 49ers boldly traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. In that time, he has played in just eight games while completing 56 passes.