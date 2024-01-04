NFL rumors claim NFC South teams want Bill Belichick to be their next head coach.

All eyes are on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots right now, as the future is unclear for Belichick. There's a chance he remains in New England, however, it sounds like more than one team in the NFC South is potentially interested in hiring him as their next head coach.

It's not clear which teams in the NFC South are truly interested, but reports indicate that at least two teams in that division are interested in hiring Belichick, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. But, there's a chance Bill Belichick just stays with the Patriots as well.

“I'm told there are teams within the NFC South with potential interest in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, per source. I previously discussed potential explorations with the Chargers below. While the future Hall of Famer has made an indelible mark, winning 6 Super Bowls with Tom Brady, I’m also told there are still recent high-level sentiments within the organization regarding desires to mutually part ways & start anew, per source. Generally speaking, wherever there’s pending transition, it strategically involves analysis of the market for feedback, guidance and hopeful assurance of a landing spot—outside of a prospect candidate electing to just take time off.”

It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out during the offseason. If let go by the Patriots, Bill Belichick will likely be the most sought after head coaching candidate available. As for the retirement rumors, it's probably safe to put those to bed. As it turns out, it's Belichick's goal to surpass Don Shula's all-time wins record.

“Right now Belichick has 333 wins on the all-time wins list (including playoffs), 15 behind what's necessary to eclipse Don Shula leading with 347. League sources have said it's a goal for Belichick to surpass this mark.”

As for which NFC South teams that might be looking to hire Bill Belichick, the Carolina Panthers already fired their head coach. Additionally, rumors are swirling the Atlanta Falcons may fire Arthur Smith. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may keep their head coaches.