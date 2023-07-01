Friday's sports headlines have without a doubt been dominated by the massive developments in NBA free agency. However, there's still a lot going on in the world of the NFL. One of the captivating storylines that popped up yet again centers around DeAndre Hopkins and his future in the league. As it turns out, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver may have just taken a step closer to signing with the New England Patriots.

Hopkins' links to the Pats are far from new. The highly-coveted free agent has been rumored to be a primary target for New England, which according to the latest report, could come to fruition in the near future. According to ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there has been “mutual interest expressed” between the Patriots and Hopkins' camp. The 31-year-old went to New England earlier this month and it seems that it turned out to be a fruitful visit.

At this point, however, Hopkins to the Patriots still isn't a lock. In his report, Fowler also indicated that the Tennessee Titans are still in the race to sign the five-time Pro Bowler. The Titans reportedly “remain interested” in Hopkins' services and it appears that Tennessee intends to give the Patriots a run for their money.

DeAndre Hopkins remains to be one of the top free agents that is still available in the market. His decision will likely impact the landscape of the NFL, which is why it isn't surprising that we're all (or at least most of us) heavily invested in how this situation plays out.