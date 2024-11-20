The New England Patriots have found their quarterback in Drake Maye. As they prepare for the offseason, their next step is building their roster around him.

When the Patriots craft their free agency plan, the focus will be on offensive line and wide receivers, via Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. New England still believes in Ja'Lyn Polk and Javon Baker and are planning to give them bigger roles in 2025. Still, receiver, alongside offensive line will be the Patriots' biggest areas of focus.

New England decided against making any trades at the deadline. They could've sold off and went deeper into a rebuild, but the Patriots believe they have a solid core brewing. The team is planning to build around players like Christian Gonzalez, Kyle Dugger and Christian Barmore.

Still, the Patriots sit at 3-8 on the season. They know changes need to be made to actually become contenders. But with Maye in place, New England believes a strong free agency class will put the team in a place to succeed.

Through the first seven games at the NFL level, Maye has completed 66.8 percent of passes for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added another 260 yards and a score on the ground.

But he's also been sacked 17 times. Furthermore, his leading receiver is tight end Hunter Henry, who has 491 yards and a touchdown on the year. If Maye is going to continually be successful, he needs to be upright in the pocket and throwing passes to playmakers.

But that isn't breaking any news to the Patriots. The team is well aware of what they must do to build off of any positive momentum they've gained from Drake Maye. New England's record might not be looking pretty in Jerod Mayo's first year. But after finding the right QB, the Patriots believe their arrow is pointing up.