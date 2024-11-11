When Drake Maye took the podium after the New England Patriots' 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears, he asked reporters in the room to “clap it up for the defense.” It's just one of the things the Patriots rookie quarterback is doing to improve his leadership skills.

Maye took a step forward in his growth as a leader in the week of practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. He addressed the team after a lackluster practice, Fox Sports reporter Laura Okmin shared during the broadcast of Saturday's game.

“This week was a big step for Drake. He was frustrated with how practice went, didn’t think they were as locked in as they needed to be. So, he asked [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt if he could address the offense for the first time,” according to Okmin. “Alex said, ‘The floor is yours.’

“First time [Maye] got in front of the offense. Alex said, ‘Great response, everyone really reacted well to him. We need that leadership from him.'”

As the Patriots celebrated the win, Maye was asked what caused him to take command of the offense during the week. He said he noticed the “little things” were off and that he believes that “taking that next step is me being the quarterback in the offensive meeting room.”

“I think last week I mentioned we had second and third down and a two-minute drill that we ran and couldn't pick up one yard,” Maye said. “Little things like that, just little detail unfocused, and I think sometimes just getting into practice mode where you're just running plays and not really tuned in and trying to execute specific plays.

“You're trying to just get in a groove like ‘Hey, we're just running plays out here just for nothing,' and just really trying to challenge those guys and challenge myself to take each play and know that when the game comes, this play is called, it matters,” Maye continued.”

“There's so many times throughout the game you see how much that play can impact the turnout of the game, so I was just trying to get through to them and probably fumbled some words trying to do it, but I think those guys respected it.”

What Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo thought of Drake Maye stepping up as a leader

Maye's assessment that “those guys respected” him taking command of the offense seemed to be true. His head coach, at the very least, has liked what he's seen from Maye as a leader as the season's progressed.

“Drake has addressed the offense numerous times,” Jerod Mayo told reporters. I think it goes back to now he's starting to really take control of the offense and the team. When you go out there and you perform at a high level, that's the first step. The next step is to bring others with you, and I think he's on his way to doing that.”

Sunday's game was relatively smooth sailing for the Patriots. But there was a moment where Maye had to step up and adjust his game. He threw a woeful interception in the first quarter, tossing a ball straight to Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Maye rebounded after that throw as he completed 15-of-25 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown and the first-quarter interception. He also rushed for 24 yards.

As Maye is working on his ability to lead, he knows he has the ability to bounce back from mistakes.

“I think just being a competitor and having confidence in myself,” Maye said on bouncing back. “I know that's not my style of football, turning the football over like that. Just growing up and playing different sports and having older brothers and being able to bounce back and getting dunked on a mini-hoop and having to come out here and bounce back from older brothers. Whether it's that or just facing adversity throughout the season.

“I think more and more at times not everything is going to go right, not everything is going to go perfect, and I think you saw that from the offense today. Being able to bounce back and do what we needed to do with a defensive performance like that.”

Maye won't have to lead the Patriots in a bounce back game next week when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, as New England improved to 3-7 on the season.