What is going on with the Patriots and Mac Jones?

When Jerod Mayo's introductory press conference as head coach of the New England Patriots took place, quarterback Mac Jones was in attendance, and that “drew a chuckle” from one in the organization, according to Sean T. McGuire of NESN.

“He was in his workout gear which is ironic since he cleared his entire locker at the end of the season,” the team source said, via McGuire. “Not a single hanger. Completely empty. … I mean, come on man. Everyone's watched him play, they've watched him act like a prima donna. The team is sick of it, everyone's sick of it.”

After a promising rookie season with the Patriots in 2021, taking the team to the playoffs, Mac Jones has struggled mightily, and now very few, if any view him as a potential long-term solution for the team. With New England holding the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team has a chance to draft one of the top quarterbacks, and it could make sense for the organization to do that as it welcomes a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo.

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do this offseason, and if Jones will be on the roster in any capacity come the 2024 season. Based on some reports, it seems that the organization is ready to move on, but that remains to be seen.

This will be the first time the Patriots truly try to build from the ground up since before Bill Belichick took over, so they will be an interesting team to watch over the next few years.