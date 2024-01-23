Mel Kiper Jr. believes Drake Maye could be the answer to the Patriots' quarterback problems.

After what seemed like an eternity at the top of the NFL, the New England Patriots are making sweeping changes to their organization. One area the Patriots desperately need to address is quarterback.

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems likely that the Patriots will target QB. North Carolina star Drake Maye makes the most sense for New England, at least according to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN's latest mock draft.

“Maye had some ups and downs in 2023, but he's an outstanding deep-ball thrower in a 6-foot-4 frame. He takes care of the football and has some dual-threat ability. There's a lot to like about his potential.”

Maye Day

Over his three years with North Carolina, Maye threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He added 1,209 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on the ground. Maye was a star during the 2022 season, winning ACC Player of the Year by throwing for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While his 2023 stats may not be pretty, there is still plenty to like about Maye. To many, he is the second best quarterback in the draft behind Caleb Williams. To Mel Kiper Jr., Maye could be the Patriots' answer at quarterback.

It's clear that the answer is neither Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. Jones threw for 2,120 yards and a 10/12 TD/INT ratio. Zappe had just 1,272 passing yards and a 6/9 TD/INT ratio.

As one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye will certainly be interested in the gunslinger. When Jerod Mayo begins his tenure as New England's head coach, Maye could be the QB he starts his hopeful Bill Belichick-esqe run with.