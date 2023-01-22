The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract.

Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Ravens’ latest offer includes a guaranteed figure that falls well short of what Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns.

“Report: The #Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson $113 million in guarantees initially before eventually raising it to $133 million, a source told

@Realrclark25

For comparison, one of the last big money deals a QB signed is #Browns Deshaun Watson, with $230 million fully guaranteed.”

It’s tough to compare to Deshaun Watson’s contract which includes the most guaranteed salary in NFL history. It just feels like more bad business on the Cleveland Browns’ part. But from Lamar Jackson’s perspective, it’s hard not to factor that into the discussion when trying to negotiate a guarantee that works for him.

Given his injury this season playing for the very Ravens he’s hoping to pay him, Lamar Jackson is definitely much more cognizant of the fact that these contract guarantees will go a long way in making sure he doesn’t have to stress as much if he gets hit with an untimely injury in the future.

Whether the Ravens put their money where their mouth is or Lamar Jackson’ becomes the hottest name being whispered in NFL rumors remains to be seen.