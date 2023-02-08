With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, one team has shown significant interest. This comes in the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints find themselves firmly in the quarterback market. Adding a proven QB1 in Derek Carr could be the route they are looking to go down. And with a team that is already built to win, Carr could look to get his career back on track in New Orleans.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the two sides are in fact meeting. He also broke down how a trade could work, and the stipulations going into the meeting.

“I do not believe that a trade has been agreed to. What my understanding of the situation is is that he is only going to be allowed to speak or visit if a team is willing to give the compensation that it would take to do a trade,” stated Rapoport.

He then added, “I’m not saying it’s agreed to, but obviously the Saints are the front-runner for Derek Carr. That is real. It is a place that would make a ton of sense for him, and Dennis Allen is there, who was his head coach in Oakland. And the relationship has been good. They are speaking today, they had communication like it’s all good.”

The Raiders are currently in a position where they must trade or release Carr in the coming days. With his no-trade clause in effect, he has the power over where he lands.

If Carr is unable to work out a deal, he could hit free agency and sign where he chooses.

Regardless of what the two sides do, it appears that this saga will soon reach a conclusion.