It is just a matter of time before the Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders will reach its end officially. Carr still has three more years remaining on his deal after the 2022 NFL season and with a full no-trade clause, finding a trade partner for the quarterback is always going to be tricky business for the Raiders.

At the moment, there is at least some interest in Derek Carr. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that “Inquiring teams want to rework deal, which they believe Carr probably won’t do.” Derek Carr originally signed a four-year $5.371 million with the Raiders back in 2014 and then inked a five-year extension in 2017 worth $125 million. In 2022, he signed another extension for three years amounting to $121.5 million.

The Raiders know that the financial commitment when trading for Derek Carr is a huge factor for teams looking to trade for him, which could also be the reason why Las Vegas is said to be asking for just a third-round pick, according to an NFL source of Fowler.

For now, only the New Orleans Saints have made it as far as making a visit with Derek Carr, who passed for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while completing only 60.8 percent of his throws across 15 games. Despite the addition of Carr’s former college teammate at Fresno State, wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders’ offense still came up short on offense. They averaged just 23.2 points per game and ranked 27th in completion rate.

The Raiders selected Derek Carr in the second round (36th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.