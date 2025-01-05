It wouldn't seem like Kevin O'Connell would be in the running for any coaching vacancies this offseason or even in the foreseeable future, but according to a Jay Glazer report, the Minnesota Vikings coach has drawn a lot of interest around the league and is a “surprise” candidate for some jobs.

Since taking over as the Vikings' head coach before the 2022 season, O'Connell has led Minnesota to a 34-16 record, two playoff appearances, and two 13-plus-win seasons, the latter of which is a feat never before achieved in the franchise's history. However, O'Connell reportedly only has one more year left on his contract and has not in talks to negotiate an extension, which has led some teams to at least consider the possibility of trading for O'Connell.

“Sunday scoopage: surprise candidate on multiple team’s coaching candidates lists: Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell,” Glazer posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He has one year remaining on his deal after the season and a few teams have an interest in possibly trying to TRADE for him.”

While O'Connell, if truly available, would garner significant interest by teams with and without head coaches currently, he will most likely sign a long-term deal with the Vikings in the near future. After all, O'Connell and Minnesota are 14-2 and have a chance to clinch the NFC North and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win today. Additionally, Sam Darnold, the team's starting quarterback, had been to this point a journeyman in the NFL, and his resurgence has led to a ton of praise for O'Connell.

As of today, three teams have fired their head coach: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. But since the NFL season will end for many teams today, it is expected a few more will be given their pink slip tomorrow, which has been nicknamed ‘Black Monday' as a result of the annual firings.

Before beginning his coaching career, O'Connell spent a few seasons in the NFL as a player. Drafted in the third round by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, O'Connell bounced around the league before being starting his journey as a coach. He worked for the Cleveland Browns in 2015, San Francisco 49ers in 2016, and Washington Redskins from 2017 to 2019 before learning under Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator. In 2022, the Vikings hired him as the head coach to succeed Mike Zimmer.

During his first season as a head coach, O'Connell led Minnesota to a 13-4 record and an NFC North championship but fell in the Wild Card to the underdog New York Giants. Last season, the team limped to a 7-10 record after a rough start and then, following a string of wins, Kirk Cousins going down with a season-ending Achilles injury. If the Vikings win today vs. the Lions, their 15 victories this season will tie a franchise record set in 1998.