The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson are rumored to be working together for a long time. The Steelers want to sign Wilson to a longer deal at the end of the season, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Wilson currently has a one-year contract with the team.
Details are very murky right now, but the Steelers want to make a longer commitment to Wilson. The quarterback joined the team this offseason, leaving the Denver Broncos. The Steelers also traded quarterback Kenny Pickett away and brought in Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Despite having Fields, it seems the Steelers want to be in the Russell Wilson business. Wilson was owed $39 million from the Broncos in 2024, per the Post-Gazette. The Steelers are paying him the vet minimum this season due to that prior salary agreement.
The Steelers shook things up in their quarterback room this offseason, as Mitch Trubisky is also no longer with the team. The Steel City is looking for the right combination to the get the team back into the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. The Steelers have struggled with near .500 records the last few seasons, and limped into the AFC playoffs last year. The team's offense struggled to score due to inconsistent quarterback play. The quarterback moves this offseason were to try and ignite the offense. The Steelers also traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson this offseason to Carolina.
Wilson and the Broncos parted ways following a disappointing 8-9 season. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards in 2023, with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The gunslinger spent two seasons in Colorado, following a lengthy period in Seattle where he won a Super Bowl.