The Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields wasn’t all too surprising with Caleb Williams right there for the taking with the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But the fact that they got such a small return in their deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers is quite shocking.
In 2021, the Bears traded the No. 20 overall pick, a fifth-round pick, a future first-round pick and a future fourth-round pick to move up nine spots and draft Fields. Three years later, as his development progresses too slowly for the franchise’s liking, he's heading to a new team. Chicago only got a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that becomes a fourth-rounder if Fields plays over half of Pittsburgh's snaps next season. The current plans are for Fields to sit behind Russell Wilson, so that may not end up happening.
General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office had at least five takers for Fields and hoped to land a mid-round pick in exchange for him, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. But Chicago didn’t get a deal they liked and instead focused on putting Fields in a positive environment.
Cronin writes the following: “The Bears had an additional offer with stronger draft capital from a team with an established starter, per a source, but chose to send Fields to Pittsburgh with the hope of putting the 25-year-old in a position to continue his development — first as a backup to Wilson and eventually as a starter. In Indianapolis, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he wanted to ‘do right' by Fields, which included not keeping him on a team with a rookie and finding a spot where he could continue developing. In Pittsburgh, Fields will have that chance.”
Bears traded Justin Fields to Steelers to aid his development
While the Bears did waste away some of Fields' trade value on their own, they did appear to have Fields' best interest in their thinking, as Poles said shortly after the trade. It’s nice to see a front office have the future of the player it is about to trade in mind but it will only earn them so much goodwill when the trade is underwhelming.
The Steelers do seem like a solid place for Fields to grow. Under Mike Tomlin, they are perpetually a winning team, which cannot be said about the Bears. Wilson may not be what he was but he does appear to be consistently dedicated to his team. He should be a good mentor for Fields.
Talent-wise around the quarterback position, the Steelers are not great but not starved, either. George Pickens has a lot of potential, Pat Freiermuth is a solid option at tight end and Najee Harris is still a fine running back. They can also complement the offense with a solid defense anchored by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
It was peculiar to see Fields go for just one future pick when the Steelers got a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks for Kenny Pickett (while also giving up a 2024 fourth-rounder) and the New England Patriots got a 2024 sixth-rounder for Mac Jones. Fields' stock is higher than theirs, even if just for what he can do as a rusher. But now, what’s done is done.
The Steelers end up getting a very low-risk flyer while the Bears will simply turn the page to a new quarterback chapter.