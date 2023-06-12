The Minnesota Vikings are at a standstill with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Danielle Hunter. Reports are that Hunter will skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp amid his contract dispute.

Hunter is in the final year of his current contract and is slated to make $4.9 million plus bonuses after some contract restructuring from a year ago. The Vikings prefer to keep him, according to Jeremy Fowler, though they have yet to find a contract that satisfies both the franchise and Hunter.

Hunter had a huge bounce-back season in 2022 after playing seven games across the previous two years. He started all 17 games for the Vikings, racking up 10.5 sacks and 65 tackles in his first season as an outside linebacker rather than his usual defensive end position. He has 71 career sacks in 102 games, all with the Vikings.

Minnesota has already moved on from several of its veteran pieces this offseason, including the departures of Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson and Adam Thielen. There have been murmurs of a potential trade for Hunter and multiple teams should be interested. Those teams could use the leverage of Hunter's desires for a new contract the Vikings don’t seem willing to give.

This move by Hunter comes with some fines, but it won’t matter to him if he gets the money that he thinks he is entitled to. There's still reason to believe that the Vikings could reach an agreement with Danielle Hunter, but if no deal commences by the time training camp starts in late July, his future with the team becomes as murky as it's ever been.