Rumors around the NFL are suggesting that Minnesota Vikings star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter has been garnering some trade interest. Hunter and the Vikings have been trying to make headway towards a long-term extension, but an inability to see progress has caused teams around the NFL to call the Vikings to inquire on his availability, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From Inside Minicamps LIVE on NFL+: The #Vikings are receiving trade calls centered around star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, and the interest is real, sources say. A look inside the complex situation… pic.twitter.com/GKx98NSx0n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2023

“Teams have been calling the Minnesota Vikings regarding Danielle Hunter. He has in fact generated some trade interest. This is something we have heard rumors about for I would say several months…first of all, he is very, very good…he is due to just make $5.5 million this year…when there are rumors about a player not getting the contract he wants, usually there are teams that call. My understanding is that the interest is pretty serious.”

This is the time of year when rumors become commonplace in the NFL, and Danielle Hunter being traded from the Vikings is now officially joining in on the fun. The Vikings already traded one star pass-rusher this offseason in Za'Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns, so shipping away Danielle Hunter would come as no surprise.

The three-time pro bowl pass-rusher is 28-years-old and thus in the prime of his career; he would require quite the haul of assets for the Vikings to trade him, but they would certainly consider it if they can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal with Hunter. There is little doubt that many teams around the NFL are salivating at the chance of adding Danielle Hunter to their defensive line, and fans will wait to see if rumors become reality.