The Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook recently, and now pass rusher Danielle Hunter is set for a holdout in hopes of landing a new contract, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Three-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter plans to skip the #Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, per sources. The sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye on a new contract. @RapSheet reported Minnesota has received trade calls, and now one of the NFL’s top pass rushers is officially a holdout.'

Hunter has been hoping for a bigger contract, and now he is set to miss camp. This could also mean the Vikings consider trading him, which isn't surprising given the fact that a number of teams should have interest in one of the top pass rushers. He has spent every year with the Vikings since being drafted in the third round during the 2015 NFL Draft and has been one of the more consistent players on defense.

Another pass rusher that could be moved is Washington Commanders star Chase Young, so suddenly, there could be a pair of Pro Bowlers available in the middle of June.

Danielle Hunter is just 28 years old and registered 10.5 sacks last season, so there will be no shortage of trade suitors if the Vikings do make calls. He is set to earn just $5.5 million in 2023, so the three-time Pro Bowler certainly is hoping for a bigger paycheck after another productive season in Minnesota.

This should be a massive story to keep an eye on, and if the two sides can't come to a deal, Danielle Hunter will be playing games in a different uniform for the first time in his career.