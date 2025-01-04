After 2024 first-round quarterback JJ McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury in the preseason finale, the Minnesota Vikings have relied on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to lead them to a 14-2 record. And with Darnold seemingly reviving his career with the Vikings on his one-year deal, trade rumors surrounding McCarthy have spread like wildfire. However, though rumors have spiraled, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune gave his thoughts on McCarthy's future with the Vikings.

“They are [not] going to move a guy that they drafted, that they moved up to get, that Kevin O’Connell said is a franchise QB,” Goessling said. “It’s not going to happen”.

One of the main reasons these rumors have spiraled so much is due to Darnold's somewhat unexpected resurgence in his career.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold complicates JJ McCarthy trade rumors

Since being drafted in 2018 by the New York Jets, Darnold's career has seen many ups and downs, with a downward trend over the last few seasons.

After three seasons with the Jets, Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers, spending two years with them and failing to eclipse 3,000 yards passing in both campaigns.

Then, following a pair of seasons with the Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers signed the former No. 3 pick, where he'd start just one game.

Now, after signing a one-year contract with the Vikings, he's seeing a true revival of his NFL career under Kevin O'Connell.

However, although Darnold is playing at a high level, there's no guarantee Minnesota will re-sign him to a future contract.

Since McCarthy's rookie season was essentially a wash due to his season-ending injury in the preseason, 2025 will somewhat act as his rookie year.

And although Darnold could require a more expensive contract after his 2024 season, it could be worth it for the Vikings to keep him around as they acclimate McCarthy to being an NFL quarterback.

Another reason why the Vikings likely wouldn't want to trade McCarthy is because they traded up to get him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Clearly, O'Connell was intrigued by McCarthy.

To acquire the former Michigan quarterback, O'Connell and the Vikings coughed up their No. 11 pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick. For Minnesota to move on from someone one year after trading three picks to move up a spot would be a shocking move, to say the least.

If Minnesota were to trade McCarthy away, they'd be losing value due to what it cost them to acquire him, along with the depreciation of him following his injury.

All-in-all, though rumors are spreading, the Vikings appear content with keeping McCarthy on the roster moving forward.