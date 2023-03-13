Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After seeing Jimmy Garoppolo sign with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers were in need of another quarterback. The 49ers have remedied their issue, signing a formerly heralded QB to take his place.

The 49ers have signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The financials of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

The New York Jets made Sam Darnold the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, after three rocky seasons in New York, the Jets traded him to the Carolina Panthers. He has been with Carolina the past two seasons. However, after the Panthers traded up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – presumably for a quarterback – Darnold’s services were no longer needed.

Over his five-year career, Darnold has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 11,767 yards, 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. He holds a 21-34 record as a starter.

However, the 49ers aren’t looking for Darnold to start. Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are still expected to battle it out this offseason for the starting role. Both are coming off of injury. Lance missed almost all of last season with an ankle injury while Purdy recently went elbow surgery. With Garoppolo leaving for the Raiders, San Francisco was in need of a veteran backup, just in case Lance and/or Purdy’s injury rehabilitation doesn’t go as planned.

Darnold’s NFL career hasn’t gone as fully expected after his lofty draft selection. However, the 49ers still clearly value him as a veteran quarterback. As San Francisco waits on Lance and Purdy, they’ll have Darnold as their QB safety net.