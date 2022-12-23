By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

This season has been a massive disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals. After falling flat on their faces last season, many expected this team to bounce back in 2022. Unfortunately, injuries to Kyler Murray and other key pieces of the team completely derailed their season. As a result, Kliff Kingsbury’s coaching job with the Cardinals is in jeopardy… or is it? Team owner Michael Bidwell could very well give Kingsbury another shot next season, team sources told Josh Weinfuss and Jeremy Fowler.

“There is also a very real possibility that Kliff Kingsbury, with a 28-34-1 head-coaching record in the NFL and without a playoff win during his tenure, will be fired by owner Michael Bidwill, though multiple team sources see a path where Bidwill gives Kingsbury another year, due in part to injuries ravaging the Cardinals roster and a personnel department in flux.”

Kliff Kingsbury’s job security with the Cardinals was already in question after their second-half collapse last season. After their atrocious season, it seems more and more likely that the team will move on from their head coach. Kingsbury’s reportedly strained relationship with Kyler Murray could also be a contributing factor to his dismissal.

Still, there’s an argument to be made that this season was an aberration. As mentioned, injuries to the Cardinals’ star players have played a hand in their collapse this year. Murray was ruled out for the season earlier, and missed a couple of weeks before that. Marquise Brown, their marquee acquisition, was also knocked out of the season. DeAndre Hopkins also missed time earlier this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals proceed with their Kliff Kingsbury problem. For now, though, they want to finish their season strong despite being eliminated from playoff contention already.