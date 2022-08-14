NFL slammed by NFLPA president JC Tretter over Soldier Field fiasco

The Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs are both professional football teams in the NFL, and we are only saying this because it’s hard to imagine a bunch of professionals being forced to play a game on a turf like this.

Did they have pony rides at Soldier Field lately?

🗑 pic.twitter.com/AxEz6xnyN2 — Julz Rulz (@hagalicious813) August 13, 2022

The condition was so bad that it got the attention of the president of the National Football League Players Association, JC Tretter, who quickly turned to Twitter to put the NFL on blast.

“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”

Bears players have also expressed their frustrations over the condition of Soldier Field’s turf. It is not hard to imagine that the field’s quality can negatively impact how the game is played and more especially, how the players who play on it the most fare, which, in this case, are Justin Fields and the Bears.

Despite the mediocre state of Soldier Field, the Bears still managed to come away with a 19-14 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during Saturday’s NFL preseason game.

If anything, the NFL can have the alibi that Elton John’s concert was to blame for the poor turf quality in Chicago.

That Elton John concert last week destroyed the turf at Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/fx4ey5CbV2 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 13, 2022

At the moment, sorry seems to be the hardest word for the NFL about this Soldier Field fiasco.