Three NFL games will be played on Thanksgiving, so let's see how much tickets cost to get into the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration games

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have both hosted an NFL game on Thanksgiving since the early days of the league's history, and since 2006, three games have been played on the holiday every year. The tradition is now fashioned as the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” in honor of the late great John Madden, one of the most important figures in Thanksgiving football history.

Watching NFL games on Thanksgiving is a tradition for families around the world. Some would prefer to do this from the comfort of their couches, but many die-hard fans want to watch the action in person. So let's take a look at the ticket prices for the three games taking place on Thursday, November 23rd to see what it would cost to attend one of these games.

When and where are the NFL on Thanksgiving games?

The Detroit Lions play the first game of the day, as they will be taking on the Green Bay Packers in a big divisional matchup. That game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET., and will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The second game of the day is between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The final game of Thanksgiving evening will be between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game is at the Seahawks home, Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington.

How much do John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration tickets cost?

The Cowboys are America's team, but it is Lions tickets that are most coveted this year, as Lions tickets are quite a bit pricier than Cowboys or Seahawks tickets on Thanksgiving. The cheapest tickets for the Lions game are $203 dollars, and that is for standing-room only. You don't have to pay too much more to sit down, though, as the cheapest seats are $204. Some upper-level tickets are as expensive as $440 on Vivid Seats. You will look to pay $375-$800 to get to the lower level. The most expensive tickets listed are for $9,061.

The Cowboys are 6-3, and CeeDee Lamb is making a case as the league's best wide receiver, yet their Thanksgiving tickets are similarly priced to the Seahawks and cheaper than a lot of the Lions' tickets. The cheapest seats on Vivid Seats are listed at $146. However, you can get standing-room-only tickets for $47. On the other end, the most expensive tickets go for $8,593. AT&T Stadium does hold 15,000 more fans than Ford Field, though, so because of this, there are more tickets in the $1,000 range. You will likely have to spend over $1,000 to get to the Club Hall of Fame level. Many main-level and upper-level tickets are even over a grand. Most main-level tickets are in the $500 range.

On the low end, tickets go for $140 for the Seahawks game, while the most expensive tickets are $9,061. If you want to watch a Thanksgiving game in person for under $200, the Seahawks game is your best bet. Hawks Nest and lower-level tickets tend to be above $300, though, according to Vivid Seats. Many of the lower-level tickets are in the $500-750 dollar range.

SeatGeak and StubHub have similarly priced tickets to Vivid Seats.

Thanksgiving game history for the teams

The Lions and Cowboys both have the annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have been playing annually since 1934 (except during World War II), and the Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving in every year since 1966, except for in 1975 and 1977. Detroit is 37-44-2 in 83 games. The Cowboys are 32-22-1 in 55 games.

The teams that those two teams are playing have been somewhat frequent Thanksgiving Day teams. The Packers actually have the fourth most Thanksgiving Day appearances with 36. Their 37th game this year will tie them with the Chicago Bears for third on the Thanksgiving Day appearances list. The Packers are 14-20-2. The Commanders have 12 appearances, which is the seventh most. They are 4-8 all time.

The Seahawks and 49ers aren't Thanksgiving regulars. Seattle has a 2-2 record, while the Niners are 2-2-1 on Thanksgiving Day.