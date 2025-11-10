San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t hide his optimism after Sunday’s 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Even with Brock Purdy inactive again, Shanahan indicated the quarterback is tracking well, noting this week the former starter was “further along” than last week and weighing whether to make him active in an emergency role, via Vic Tafur on X, formerly Twitter. Ultimately, the 49ers held him out against Los Angeles, but the tone around Purdy’s turf toe is trending up heading into Week 11.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford diced up San Francisco with four touchdown passes on 24-of-36 passing for 280 yards, while Kyren Williams powered in two scores on the ground. Davante Adams hauled in six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown as the Rams rolled to 42 points and a statement win.

For the 49ers, Mac Jones kept them floating with a hyper-efficient line, 33-of-39 for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, but two San Francisco turnovers and a 21-0 early hole proved too much. George Kittle with nine catches, 84 yards, one TD, and Luke Farrell with a fourth-quarter score, headlined the receiving production, and Brian Robinson Jr. punched in a short TD to briefly make it interesting after halftime. The Rams, meanwhile, didn’t turn it over and controlled the critical moments.

Article Continues Below

So what’s next with Brock Purdy? Leading into Sunday, reporting signaled the 49ers were considering dressing him as the backup but playing it safe if there was any doubt, exactly how it played out. Multiple outlets have echoed that San Francisco views Purdy as close, with the expectation he could be ready as soon as next week if progress holds. Shanahan’s messaging matches that cautious-but-encouraged stance.

The Rams landed the punches at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 9. But the real win for San Francisco may have come after the final whistle, an injury update that suggests Brock Purdy’s return is on the horizon, and the 49ers’ offense could soon get its QB1 back.