This MLB free agency season has been very interesting, as many teams seem to be more willing to spend than ever before — with smaller-market teams seemingly becoming more active in the market. For instance, the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets to the punch on Pete Alonso. The Pittsburgh Pirates were very aggressive in their pursuit of Kyle Schwarber. Even the Miami Marlins have been more open to splashing the cash.

While nothing is concrete in terms of possible reasoning for this uptick in spending from smaller-market teams, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seemed to agree with Foul Territory TV host and former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski's idea that perhaps with the looming Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations coming up, these teams are looking to prove that they can spend out of their own volition to avoid being forced to do so on a standard level by a form of legislation.

“Is it because, as you suggested AJ, CBA negotiations are coming up, and these teams want to prove that they can spend to maybe avoid a floor? Who knows what the motivation might be?” Rosenthal asked. “I do believe it's CBA-related. Maybe these teams have been at least nudged in a direction where MLB is like, ‘Hey guys, we're not going to be able to make a strong case when you're pulling what you're pulling.'”

Greater spending from every team is healthier for MLB

At this point, every big free agent is expected to go to a big-market team such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Mets, or Boston Red Sox. The sport is becoming gradually more and more top-heavy, and that's not very healthy for the parity of the sport.

If teams such as the Pirates, Marlins, and Orioles, among others, decide not just to spend on free agents but spend big on keeping their stars as well, then the sport should be in a better spot moving forward — with or without the influence of the looming CBA negotiations.