There was some speculation that the San Francisco 49ers would have Brock Purdy available as a backup quarterback when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. However, the latest reports indicate that it will not be the case.

It's said that the 49ers decided not to have Purdy serve as the backup quarterback on Sunday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Instead, the coaching staff claims that when the 25-year-old quarterback does return, he'll be the starter.

“The 49ers decided after last week to scrap the idea of Brock Purdy serving as the No. 2, source says. When he's ready to play, he'll be back in the starting lineup.”

Mac Jones will get the start again for the 49ers on Sunday against the Rams. He's played a key role in helping lead the club under center so far. In his seven starts in San Francisco, he's managed to record 1,832 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while owning a 67.2% completion percentage.

Purdy has missed seven games for the 49ers this season, as he's been dealing with a turf toe injury since the 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Outside of the turnovers, the 49ers' quarterback looked decent in the two games he has played. In those contests, Brock Purdy has recorded 586 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 65.8% of his pass attempts.

Brocky Purdy is seemingly nearing a return to action, though. The fact that the 49ers thought about activating him as the backup quarterback is a good sign for the four-year pro. He should have a real chance to return to action in Week 11 when San Francisco takes on the Arizona Cardinals.