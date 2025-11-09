Brock Purdy's injury has been one of the biggest storylines of the San Francisco 49ers' season. The team is winning in spite of Purdy's absence, but fans are still wondering what's up with the quarterback. San Francisco's murky updates over the last few weeks certainly haven't helped.

Now, NFL insider Mike Garofolo has given a slightly more concrete, but still not definite, timeline for Purdy's return. The insider reports that the 49ers quarterback is gearing up for a return in Week 11. Today, though, Mac Jones will continue to start as he continues to recover from his turf toe injury.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: Brock Purdy nears a return for the #49ers. No guarantees but he’s close. pic.twitter.com/6BhubNc441 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1, forcing him to miss two games. The 49ers quarterback returned shortly after the injury, but he reaggravated the same toe injury in Week 4. Since then, Purdy has been relegated to being a limited participant in practice.

The 49ers have done this same song-and-dance before regarding Purdy. Over the last few weeks, insider reports from the 49ers and even statements from the coaching staff say that the quarterback is nearing a return. However, Purdy is yet to return despite these optimistic reports.

That being said, there's a reason why the 49ers aren't rushing to get Purdy back onto the field. They remain firmly in the hunt for the NFC West title, thanks in large part to the efforts of Purdy's backup. Mac Jones has played in seven games this season, and he's done pretty well, all things considered. He's completed 67.2% of his passing attempts for 1,832 yards, throwing ten touchdowns to five interceptions this season.

The 49ers are 6-3 this season and have yet to enter their bye week. They take on division rivals Los Angeles Rams in a battle for NFC West supremacy.