The Arizona Cardinals' 2024-25 NFL season became lost after the Week 11 bye. The Cardinals were gaining steam from October to November, with four-straight wins and a 6-4 record. But inconsistency is what drew head coach Jonathan Gannon and Co. out of playoff contention – losing their first three games after the bye week, ultimately finishing with a 8-9 record.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has a plan to shift the Cardinals' path in the 2025 offseason. They hold six current spots in the NFL Draft, with three crucial selections in the first three rounds. After using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, let's see what decisions were made by Arizona.

Pick 16 traded to the Bengals for Pick 17 and Pick 118

The Cardinals kick things off with some movement in Round 1. A drop from No. 16 to 17, as well as acquiring another selection for later in the draft.

Ossenfort is expected to make a considerable splash for the Cardinals this offseason, signing veteran help for Kyler Murray, per Nick Shook of Around The NFL.

“We are going to be active (in free agency),” Ossenfort said, via the team's official site. “We're going to look for every avenue to improve the team, but we have to be smart about not only this year's team, but as we build for the future and our own players that we want to extend.”

Based on the medley of defensive weapons hitting the open market over the next month, it's possible that the Cardinals will be using that to their advantage ahead of the NFL Draft.

No. 17 via Bengals Luther Burden III, Wide receiver, Missouri

Sliding down the draft board, the Cardinals add one of the most dynamic players in college football. Luther Burden III operated as a runner, returner and receiver for Missouri over the last three seasons – racking up 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns, and 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 34 attempts.

Burden is a thrilling addition. With the exception of Travis Hunter, Burden enters with more upside than any player in the top-15 on the offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals have the opportunity to line him up as a kick/punt returner, as well as a threatening weapon for Murray on bubble screens or jet sweeps. Wide receivers Zay Jones and Zach Pascal are unrestricted free agents, and the front office may not be able to retain Greg Dortch this offseason, so there's a need for another young asset.

The Cardinals get the impact player they need at the slot, joining a receiving corps that features Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

No. 47 Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Arizona, like many teams heading into this year's draft, will be eager to add one of the talented edge rushers from the current class. In this case, the front office decides to avoid a leap to the podium in the first round. As it was alluded to earlier, the Cardinals may have their sights set on free agent defenders.

They are looking to compete next season with the offense improving, and they acquire a developmental piece in Donovan Ezeiruaku to a middle-of-the-road defense against the run and pass. Boston College's best tackler (80) and sacks leader (16.5) offers exceptional value in the second round.

No. 78 Chris Paul Jr., Linebacker, Ole Miss

After a season of struggling to pressure the quarterback, and allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals look to clean things up with their downfield defense.

Chris Paul Jr. was Ole Miss' leading tackler with 86 (48 solo) in the 2024-25 campaign. As a third-round pick, he's a terrific asset to start developing in Arizona's Base 4-3, further bolstering the linebacker depth.

As the franchise hopes for an emphatic start to the offseason, balancing out their roster to help the offense reach its full potential is the first step to a playoff appearance next year.