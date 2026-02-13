As the Arizona Cardinals have been adding coaches to the staff under newcomer Mike LaFleur, the latest addition comes on the defensive side of the football. With the Cardinals keeping Nick Rallis as the defensive coordinator, the team hired a new cornerbacks coach, who is coming fresh off a national championship appearance.

Arizona is reportedly, via Matt Zenitz, ready to hire Zac Etheridge, who was the defensive pass game coordinator for the Miami football team, part of the Hurricanes who went all the way to the national title game. Though the program lost to Indiana, Miami had one of the nation's best defenses, with Etheridge a huge part.

“The Cardinals are set to hire University of Miami defensive pass game coordinator Zac Etheridge as cornerbacks coach, sources tell [CBS Sports],” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The ex-Auburn star safety helped Miami advance to the national title game and finish as one of the nation’s top-ranked defenses.”

Mike LaFleur is rounding out the Cardinals' coaching staff

LaFleur's staff has taken shape, with the team hiring a new special teams coordinator in Michael Ghobrial, who had previously been in the same role with the New York Giants, and has familiarity with the new head coach.

“The #AZCardinals are hiring Michael Ghobrial as their new special teams coordinator, sources say,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “The former #Giants ST coach also worked with Mike LaFleur when both were with the #Jets.”

Subsequently, the news around the Cardinals being set to hire Etheridge comes after the aforementioned decision to retain Rallis as the defensive coordinator. Plus, the offensive coordinator for Arizona will be Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Mike LaFleur's brother, Matt LaFleur, on the Green Bay Packers.

“The Cardinals are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “Hackett, 46, was the offensive coordinator for three seasons under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.”

Going along with LaFleur hiring former Pro Bowl player Matt Schaub as the quarterbacks coach, the team is looking to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record last season.