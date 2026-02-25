The Arizona Cardinals face some important choices during the 2026 offseason. Arizona is starting a new regime under head coach Mike LaFleur, which could lead to plenty of changes. Arguably the biggest question surrounding the team is the future of QB Kyler Murray in Arizona. But recent reporting from ESPN adds fuel to the fire that Murray could be on the way out.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort claimed to have sat down with Murray to talk about the 2025 during an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler,” Ossenfort said on Tuesday, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. “And I'd say [last season] wasn't up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn't up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole. And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that's what we're all focused on, is getting better and moving forward.”

However, Weinfuss reported that one source countered Ossenfort's claim about speaking with Murray.

Arizona signed Murray to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million back in 2022. Unfortunately, the veteran quarter has struggled to find success ever since signing that contract.

2025 was a low point for Murray. The speedy quarterback suffered a season-ending foot injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Murray only managed 962 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025. He also added 29 carries for 173 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Kyler still has three years left on his current contract, but the Cardinals seem determined to move on from him.

The Cardinals are even rumored to be interested in trading for Bears QB Tyson Bagent as a bridge quarterback. Such a move would only make sense if Arizona gets rid of Murray.

Arizona could easily cut Murray and move on, at least from a salary cap perspective. But it remains to be seen if the Cardinals are willing to make that choice.