The NFLPA initially claimed that official grades on the report cards for each franchise would not be made public. Technically, they stayed true to their word until the grades were seemingly leaked online. In the leak, it was revealed that the Arizona Cardinals' ownership group received the only “F”.

Michael Bidwill and his ownership received the worst grade amongst the 32 teams across the league, according to Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. Players on the roster also gave the locker room an “F-,” which is the only other “F” grade for the Cardinals. The head coach and position coaches categories were given the highest grade with a “B+.” Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon from the head coaching position this offseason.

“Treatment of Families: D+

Home Game Field: B

Food/Dining Area: C-

Nutritionist/Dietician: B

Locker Room: F-

Training Room: D+

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: D+

Strength Coaches: B-

Position Coaches: B+

Offensive Coordinator: B-

Defensive Coordinator: C+

Special Teams Coordinator: B

Team Travel: C+

Head Coach: B+

General Manager: B

Team Ownership: F”

With the 2025-26 season in the rear-view mirror, perhaps Bidwill and the ownership group can make some changes to improve their grades for next year. We'll see how it plays out, as the organization is now in a new era with a new head coach leading the way.

After firing Gannon, ownership was reportedly one of the negative factors during the interview process. The Cardinals were viewed as one of the least desirable locations for a new head coach, as the quarterback situation is also up in the air. However, the franchise ultimately hired Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, for the job.